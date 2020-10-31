Donald N. Heirman
Lincroft - Donald N. Heirman, age 80, died October 30, 2020 in Lincroft, New Jersey. His wife of 45 years—Lois (Smith)—predeceased him in early 2009. Don will be alongside his wife at Arlington National Cemetery. He was a communicant of, and member of the choir at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lincroft, NJ for over 50 years.
Don was on active duty in the US Navy from 1963 to 1965. He continued his Navy service in the Naval Reserves until1985 retired with the rank of Commander.
At the time of his death, he was president of Don HEIRMAN Consultants which was a training, standards, and educational electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) Consultation Corporation which he founded in 1997 after his early retirement from Bell Laboratories. Previously he was with Bell Laboratories for over 30 years in many EMC roles.
He is listed in several "Who's Who" publications including Who's Who in Technology, Who's Who in Science and Engineering and Men of Achievement. His contributions were vast to his EMC discipline where he has been called "Mr. EMC Standards". A complete review of his career is on his website: www.donheirman.com
Visitation will be 4-7 pm on November 3, 2020 at the John E. Day funeral home in Red Bank, NJ. A Rite of Christian Burial Mass will be at 10:15 am, on November 4, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lincroft. A similar viewing and church service will be performed in his home town of Mishawaka, Indiana the next week. His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the American Diabetes Research Foundation, 1701 N. Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA, 22311. or American Cancer Society
, Eastern Division, Monmouth Unit, P. O. Box 5066, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034-5066
