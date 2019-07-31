|
Donald P. Makow
Point Pleasant - Donald P. Makow, 69, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Don grew up in Livingston and has lived in Point Pleasant for over twenty-five years.
He was a retired car sales representative and for thirty years worked at Mercedes-Benz of Freehold. Don was an avid car enthusiast and member of Cars and Coffee New Jersey, Millstone.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jules and Matilda (Schwartz) Makow and sister, Suzanne Estrada.
Surviving are his wife of thirty years, Donna L. (Freda) Makow; and his son, Jordan S. Makow and his wife, Larisa of Brooklyn, NY. Also surviving are his sister, Eileen Preziosi; and many dear friends.
Visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m., Thursday, August 1 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 3:30 p.m. a prayer service will be held.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center www.giving.mskcc.org
For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019