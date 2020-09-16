1/
Donald Patrick McFadden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Patrick McFadden

Howell - Donald Patrick McFadden, 82, of Howell Township died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania and was a longtime resident of Howell Township.

He was a mechanic, millwright, driving instructor and school bus driver over his career. He was formerly employed at Nestle, Freehold.

Donald was fond of all animals especially cats.

He was predeceased by his wife, former longtime Foodarama employee Margaret "Peggy" McFadden in 2005. He was also predeceased by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Marty Flaherty and Ellen and Bill Englehardt.

Surviving are a daughter, Suzanne McFadden; and a sister, Mary Frances McFadden.

Private arrangements are under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold. Memorial donations to the Howell Meals on Wheels Program would be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Higgins Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved