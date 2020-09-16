Donald Patrick McFadden



Howell - Donald Patrick McFadden, 82, of Howell Township died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania and was a longtime resident of Howell Township.



He was a mechanic, millwright, driving instructor and school bus driver over his career. He was formerly employed at Nestle, Freehold.



Donald was fond of all animals especially cats.



He was predeceased by his wife, former longtime Foodarama employee Margaret "Peggy" McFadden in 2005. He was also predeceased by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Marty Flaherty and Ellen and Bill Englehardt.



Surviving are a daughter, Suzanne McFadden; and a sister, Mary Frances McFadden.



Private arrangements are under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold. Memorial donations to the Howell Meals on Wheels Program would be appreciated.









