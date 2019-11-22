|
Donald R. Estelle
Toms River - Donald Robert Estelle, age 80, of the Greenbriar Woodlands section of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Friday November 22, 2019 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ.
The son of the late Leroy and Helen Estelle, Donald was born October 15, 1939 in Lakewood, NJ. He was raised in Lakewood and had been a lifelong Ocean County resident. After a 39 year career with Jersey Central Power and Light, he retired and began his employment with the D'Elia Funeral Home in Lakewood, NJ. Don served in the US National Guard. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks-Toms River Lodge and a volunteer for the Toms River Fire Department. He was truly a gentleman who was a hero and knight in shining armor to his beloved wife. Don will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife 23 years Carol, his two children, Dawn Estelle and Laurie Estelle; 3 step-children, Denise Donato and her husband Anthony, Dawn Dallin, and Michael Gorga; and 3 step-grandchildren, Tyler, Erica, and Gianni.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. His funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Ocean County Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Estelle family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019