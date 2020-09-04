Donald R. Leek "Bootsie"
West Creek - Donald R. Leek "Bootsie", 79, of West Creek, NJ, peacefully passed at home on September 1, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1941.
He is survived by three children, Donna, Donald, and Lucretia; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a sister Patricia, and her husband George Dehner; along with nieces and nephews.
All services are private.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com
