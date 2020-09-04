1/
Donald R. "Bootsie" Leek
1941 - 2020
Donald R. Leek "Bootsie"

West Creek - Donald R. Leek "Bootsie", 79, of West Creek, NJ, peacefully passed at home on September 1, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1941.

He is survived by three children, Donna, Donald, and Lucretia; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a sister Patricia, and her husband George Dehner; along with nieces and nephews.

All services are private.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service
504 Franklin Ave.
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 973-2434
