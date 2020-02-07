|
|
Donald R. Patterson, Sr.
Red Bank - Donald R. Patterson, Sr., 91, of Red Bank, NJ died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, having lived a beautiful life in a town he loved.
Donald was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and public servant. He was compassionately cared for in his final months by the staff of the New Jersey Firemen's Home in Boonton, NJ.
Donald, nicknamed "Scratchie", graduated from Red Bank High School in 1948 and was voted "Best Dressed" and enjoyed his time on the football team. He served in the US Navy for four years as a Radioman 2nd Class aboard the USS Corregidor and the USS Tappahannock. A lifelong public servant, he retired from the Red Bank Police Department after 34 years of service, attaining the rank of Sergeant and served as Past President of PBA Local 39. Donald was also a member of the Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department, as a member of Independent Engine Company for 67 years, where he served as Captain and was also a member of the Red Bank Volunteer First Aid Squad. Enjoyed as a lifetime hobby, he was an FCC licensed amateur radio operator with the call sign WB2FBC.
Donald's charm, humor, devotion to family and friends, and service to country and fellow citizens was admired and will be missed. He is predeceased by parents Eugene L. & Mary E. Welsh Patterson, wife of 60 years Jacqueline A. Travers, infant sons Patrick, David, and Robert, son-in-law Stephen McDonnell, granddaughter Julia McDonnell, brothers Eugene, Paul, Raymond, Harry, and Charles. He is survived by daughters Jackie Patterson and Donna McDonnell, son Donald Jr. and wife Ruthellen, and grandsons Lance, Nicholas, Matthew, and Joshua.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10 am to 12 noon at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank with internment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Donald's memory to the New Jersey Firemen's Home ( www.njfh.org ), 565 Lathrop Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020