|
|
Donald R. Stalter
Union Beach - Donald R. Stalter, 74, of Union Beach, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on early Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer. Don was born on June 16, 1945 in Newark and was raised in the Bayshore Area. As a young adult, Don served our country in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1964 to 1970. Working for his father, Raymond H., in Elizabeth, Don learned the automotive repair trade and eventually began running his own shop "Dick's Auto Electric" in N. Middletown, where he specialized in rebuilding starters and alternators.
In his younger days, Don enjoyed golfing and bowling with his friends. He also enjoyed hunting with his friends and his son, Brian. He spent the last 20 plus years summering on the Lavalette shores with his wife, Teri. In life, although sometimes a little rough around the edges, Don was truly an amazing man with a heart filled with love and goodness.
Don leaves behind his loving wife, Theresa "Teri" Chandler, his devoted daughter, Sandra Sanfillippo and her husband, Steven, his dear sons, Donald Stalter, and Brian Stalter and his wife, Andrea, and his step children, Nina Barnak and her husband, Gregory, and Jesse Chandler and his wife, Ashley. Donald is also survived by his amazing grandchildren, Alexandra and Steven Sanfillippo, Rachel, Rebeccaa and Nathaniel Stalter, Emily, Christopher and Ty Barnak, Mia and Gavin Chandler, and Jude and Mia Shea, two beautiful great-grandchildren, Sage and Saint Stalter, and his sister, Barbara and her husband, Charles, along with a great many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, his mother-in-law and many nieces, nephews and friends. Don's passing is life altering for all of his family and friends. Not a day will go by without him in our thoughts. He fought courageously and will be missed until the end of time.
On behalf of his family, thank you to all Don's friends who have reached out to him during his illness. He was always deeply touched.
A private family viewing will be held at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. In respect of Don's wishes, he will be privately cremated and his cremains will be interred at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hazlet. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020