Donald "Pete" Rumsey
Keyport - Donald "Pete" Rumsey, 71, life-long resident of Keyport, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born in Long Branch to Donald and Elizabeth Rumsey, Pete was one of seven children. He grew up in Keyport, living in the same house his entire life. Pete served in the United States Army during Vietnam, and upon his return home, devoted his life to carpentry and worked as a contractor. He enjoyed working on his home and helping others with theirs, as well. Also a dedicated volunteer, Pete served with the Lincoln Hose Company in Keyport, and was their Fire Chief in 1992. One of the highlights of Pete's life was operating and managing Bayside Bait and Tackle in Keyport for many years. In addition to his talents in carpentry, Pete enjoyed hunting and going to Atlantic City. Pete is pre-deceased by his parents as well as four siblings, William Coward, Reynold Coward, Verna Donovan and Harold Coward. Pete is survived by his loving daughters, Melissa Altmajer and Valerie Rumsey, his beloved grandchildren, Peyton Worlock and Charles Bauberger, III and his caring brothers, Richard Currier and Robert Currier, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends, especially his best friend Billy Poling and his former wife, Margie Rumsey. Family and friends may visit Monday, 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 61 Broad Street, Keyport. A burial service will take place Tuesday at 10:30am at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Pete's memory through his personal memorial donation page at www.inmemof.org/donald-pete-rumsey for the VNA Health Group in Holmdel. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019