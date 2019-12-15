Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Donald Graham
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Bay Head, NJ
1938 - 2019
Donald T. Graham Obituary
Donald T. Graham

Ft. Lauderdale, FL. - Donald T. Graham age 81 of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and formerly of Brick Township died peacefully Wednesday, December 11th 2019 at Holy Cross Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale Florida. Don was born and raised in Bayonne. He married Lillian Heslin in 1959 and moved to Brick Township. They lived in Brick for 47 years before retiring to Florida. Donald worked in the State Department of Environmental Protection. He served as the Assistant Commissioner of the DEP and Director of Parks and Forestry. Upon retiring from the state, he worked as a consultant in the environmental field for Union Valley Corp. and Metcalf & Eddie, LLC.

Donald was a communicant of Sacred Heart Parish in Bay Head, New Jersey. He was a member of the Brick Township Kiwanis club and a member of Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He also volunteered for the Brick Township Recreation Commission and was CYO basketball coach at Sacred Heart Church, Bay Head.

Donald was pre-deceased by his wife of 47 years Lillian Heslin Graham and his daughter, Peggy Graham Matthews.

Surviving is his wife Laurel Jelstrom. His daughter Patty Maldjian and her husband Peter of Brielle. 2 step-sons, Mark Steffes and his wife Jennifer of Colorado and Kevin Steffes and his wife Carole of Georgia. He is also survived by 2 stepdaughters, Melinda Voyages and her companion David Core of Florida and Kimberly Sheehy and her husband Michael of Ireland. Also surviving, grandchildren, Shamus and Graham Matthews and Kate, Maggie, Sean, Meghan and Kevin Maldjian and many step grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Bay Head. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle. Viewing hours will be held on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
