Donald "Michael" Taylor
Toms River - Donald "Michael" Taylor 44 years old of Toms River passed away January 10, 2020 at home. Born and raised in Toms River Michael worked for the Blue Claws in Lakewood, NJ.
He was predeceased by his father Donald in 2019.
Surviving are his mother Joan Taylor, sisters Melissa Knodel and her husband Jeff, Amy Valenzano and her husband Andy, his nieces Erika, Alex, Mia and his nephew Nick. Also surviving are Aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Family will receiving relatives and friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Funeral services will begin 5:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to Spina Bifida Association 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste 800, Arlington, VA 22209. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020