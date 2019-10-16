|
Donald Tiso
Brick - Donald Tiso, 60 of Brick passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Newark and lived in Hazlet before moving to Brick 20 years ago.
Donald worked as a skilled auto mechanic for many years. He later worked at Home Depot in Forked River as an Order Fulfillment Personnel. Donald was a huge Yankees and Giants fan and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his significant other, Mary Turnbach; seven children Krysten Grant, Matthew, Justin, and Nicholas Tiso, Megan Cittadino, Jennifer Cittadino, and Allison Turnbach; mother Elvira Tiso; siblings Armand and Dennis Tiso, and Lisa Cipully; four grandchildren Lorenzo and Leo Tiso and Jocelyn and Jaina Grant.
Visitation will be Saturday October 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking, Rd., Brick. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019