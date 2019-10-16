Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
For more information about
Donald Tiso
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Tiso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Tiso


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Tiso Obituary
Donald Tiso

Brick - Donald Tiso, 60 of Brick passed away Sunday October 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Newark and lived in Hazlet before moving to Brick 20 years ago.

Donald worked as a skilled auto mechanic for many years. He later worked at Home Depot in Forked River as an Order Fulfillment Personnel. Donald was a huge Yankees and Giants fan and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his significant other, Mary Turnbach; seven children Krysten Grant, Matthew, Justin, and Nicholas Tiso, Megan Cittadino, Jennifer Cittadino, and Allison Turnbach; mother Elvira Tiso; siblings Armand and Dennis Tiso, and Lisa Cipully; four grandchildren Lorenzo and Leo Tiso and Jocelyn and Jaina Grant.

Visitation will be Saturday October 19, 2019 from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking, Rd., Brick. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now