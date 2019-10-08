|
Donald W. Krause, Sr.
Point Pleasant - Donald W. Krause, Sr., 86, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Born in Irvington to the late William and Alma Krause, he grew up there and went on to live all over the country and resided in Point Pleasant for the past fifty years.
Don worked as an electrical engineer and quality control specialist for the US Government, retiring twenty years ago. He was a United States Air Force, Korean War veteran and member of the American Legion. Also he was an avid military, aircraft, and aeronautics enthusiast.
Surviving are his beloved wife of sixty-six years, Jean Davison Krause; six children, Donald "Bill" Krause of Wall, Robert Krause of FL, Cheryl Bologna and her husband, Paul of OH, Randy Krause and his wife, Shun of MD, Lisa Bilotta of MA, and Lori Joyner and her husband, Dave of Toms River; and is also survived by his sister, Gail Slininger. He was the proud grandpop of Mandy, Jason, Justin, Danny, Casie, Kevin, Jennfier, Kayli, Gabrielle, Candice, Matthew, and Ryan; and great-grandpop of Billy, Nova, Hazel, Trillion, Raelyn, Liam, and Emma.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Friday, October 11 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, where at 11 a.m. a service will be held. Interment will follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019