Donald W. Patterson
Donald W. Patterson, 89, a lifelong resident and fixture of the community of Howell passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He grew up on the Patterson Family Dairy Farm where he worked alongside his family until 1987, before transitioning to Patterson Greenhouses with his wife and children. Donald spent time as a school bus owner and operator and loved spending time at Manasquan Beach and Inlet, especially with his family. He was a crew chief and racecar owner for The Patterson Family #33 and #43 cars at Wall Stadium from the late 60's to the late 80's and was still active in the Garden State Mini Stock Car Club. Donald left an imprint on all who met him, he will be deeply missed. Above all, he was passionate about spending quality time with his family.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 36 years, Katherine Patterson. Donald is survived by his children, Alan Patterson of Howell, Cindy Sculthorpe and her husband, Bill of Freehold, Richard Patterson and his wife, Mary Ellen of Charleston, Sharon Patterson of Howell, and David Patterson and his wife, Meredith of Howell; grandchildren, Thomas, Brenna, Kaylin, Wesley, Ryder, Riley, Makenna, and Tessa; and his faithful canine companion, Oliver "Ollie the Collie".
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are also invited to participate via Webcast through the Funeral Home website. Interment will take place in Ardena Baptist Church Cemetery, 593 Adelphia Road, Freehold. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com