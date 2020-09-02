1/
Donald W. Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. Patterson

Donald W. Patterson, 89, a lifelong resident and fixture of the community of Howell passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He grew up on the Patterson Family Dairy Farm where he worked alongside his family until 1987, before transitioning to Patterson Greenhouses with his wife and children. Donald spent time as a school bus owner and operator and loved spending time at Manasquan Beach and Inlet, especially with his family. He was a crew chief and racecar owner for The Patterson Family #33 and #43 cars at Wall Stadium from the late 60's to the late 80's and was still active in the Garden State Mini Stock Car Club. Donald left an imprint on all who met him, he will be deeply missed. Above all, he was passionate about spending quality time with his family.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 36 years, Katherine Patterson. Donald is survived by his children, Alan Patterson of Howell, Cindy Sculthorpe and her husband, Bill of Freehold, Richard Patterson and his wife, Mary Ellen of Charleston, Sharon Patterson of Howell, and David Patterson and his wife, Meredith of Howell; grandchildren, Thomas, Brenna, Kaylin, Wesley, Ryder, Riley, Makenna, and Tessa; and his faithful canine companion, Oliver "Ollie the Collie".

Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are also invited to participate via Webcast through the Funeral Home website. Interment will take place in Ardena Baptist Church Cemetery, 593 Adelphia Road, Freehold. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved