Donald W. Schmitt
Donald W. Schmitt, 83, passed away October 16, 2020. He was born November 10, 1936 in Woodridge, New Jersey to Lillian and Walter Schmitt. After graduating from Woodridge High School, he joined the Army and was stationed in Hawaii where he served as a cameraman and photographer. He moved back to New Jersey, where he began his lifelong career in sales and photography, retiring in 2006. In his free time, he enjoyed bocce, bowling, horse racing, playing the keyboard and showing and training dogs. He was a lifelong Yankees fan and rarely missed a game. Above all else, his greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family and friends. Don will be remembered for his hearty laugh, sense of humor and genuine warmth and kindness.
Don was predeceased by his first wife Barbara. He is survived by his second wife Joyce, one son, Robert (Barbara,) seven stepchildren, Tonya Dobbs (Dave,) Daniel Serafin, Lori Stankiewicz (James,) Donna Cranmer (Scott,) Jennifer Drucker (Lloyd,) Robert Hudanish and Scott Hudanish. He is predeceased by two stepchildren, Karen Kinder and Richard Hudanish. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many beloved friends.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions Relatives and friends are invited to online stream his 10:30 AM funeral mass on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 on at www.saintaloysiusonline.org
. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Vincent DePaul Society of Saint Aloysius at http://saintaloysiusonline.org/giving/.
information, directions, or condolence messages to the family