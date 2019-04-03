|
Donald W. Taylor
Toms River - Donald Taylor, 74 of Toms River, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
He was raised in Millville, NJ and worked for Lucent Technologies in Holmdel as an Electronics Engineer for 30 years, retiring in 2001. Don enjoyed boating and socializing with friends in his free time. He was also a member of the Toms River Elks Lodge 1875.
Surviving are his beloved wife Joan, daughters Melissa Knodel and her husband Jeff, Amy Valenzano and her husband Andy, son Michael, sister Barbara Hicks, loving grandchildren Erika, Alex, Nick and Mia and many nieces and nephews.
Family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday, April 5 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Cremation is Private. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019