|
|
Donald William Greeley
Whiting - Donald William Greeley, 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, N.J.
Don grew up in South Orange and lived in Chicago for many years before moving to Whiting, N.J. He graduated from Columbia High School in South Orange and from Marquette University.
Don was predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Greeley, as well as sister Nancy Kerwin and brothers John and David Greeley. He is survived by his daughter Bridget Wrobel and her husband Stephen, son Brendan Greeley and daughter Meghan Greeley, grandchildren Madison and Justin Wrobel and his sister Patricia Wieghorst, as well as many dear relatives and friends who will mourn his passing.
A memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, July 27th, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 424 Lincoln Avenue, Avon by the Sea, N.J. at 11:00 am. Internment will be private.
May he rest in peace.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019