Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Liturgy
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Toms River., NJ
Barnegat - Donald Alexander Windrem, age 70, of Barnegat, passed away, Thursday, April 18 at home. Born in Jersey City, he lived there and Toms River prior to moving to Barnegat 3 years ago. He was a Battalion Chief of the Jersey City Fire Department for 40 years until retiring.

Don was a member of the Sons of the Shillelagh, the Elks and Emerald Society.

He enjoyed boating, cars and travelling, but most of all Don enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brothers, John "Jack" Windrem and James Windrem.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Gail; his children, Sean Windrem and his wife, Melissa, Colleen Tompkins and her husband, Daniel, Donald Windrem and his fiancée, Michele Brennan and Stephen Windrem and his wife, Debbie, 8 grandchildren and his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Russell. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, brothers in law and sisters in law.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-9pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated Wednesday 11:30am at St. Joseph's RC Church, Toms River.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Special Olympics. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019
