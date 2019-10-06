|
Donato "Don" A. Lombardi, Jr.
Toms River - Donato "Don" A. Lombardi, Jr., 80, of Toms River passed away peacefully Friday, September 27, 2019 under the loving care of Holy Redeemer Hospice. Don was born in Brooklyn, NY where he lived until 1961 when he joined the Air Force which stared his life-long military career servicing his country. Don served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1982, received a Bronze Star and many other awards for his service and retired as Lt. Colonel. Don was a life member of the Air Force Association and continued to serve his country in other capacities. Continuing his life as a Patriot, Don ran for school board in Hackensack and Toms River and campaigned for public offices in Toms River including Surrogate, NJ Assemblyman and City Fire Commissioner. While he did not serve, he enjoyed the challenge of the campaign. Don served as the Director of Building & Grounds with the Hackensack Board of Education for many years before retiring in 2002 and moving to Toms River. Don resided in Toms River for 17 years. His final years were spent at Brandywine Assisted Living in the loving care of the associates and making many new friends. Don is survived by 3 sisters Dolores, Elizabeth, Lorraine and predeceased by his sister Madeline and niece Diane. Don has 4 nieces, 7 nephews, and 12 grand-nieces and grand-nephews and one great grandnephew. Interment at 1pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, New Jersey. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019