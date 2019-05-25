|
Donna and Frank Granato
Neptune - Donna 55, and Frank 61 of Neptune, died May 17th. They were married for 38 years and had 3 sons.
Donna and Frank loved going on walks and bike rides. Donna took great pride in her children and volunteered as a class mom and Sunday school teacher when they were growing up. She was employed for many years at Shoprite and most recently working for Shore Pulmonary in Ocean Twp. Donna loved to garden and she made the best lasagna ever .
Frank served in the Navy and was a retired Driver for Stroehmann bread, he was in the teamsters union. He was a talented guitarist and had a great love for music and playing. Frank had a wonderful sense of humor. Donna and Frank had a strong devoted love to each other and they will be greatly missed.
They were predeceased by their Parents, Victor and Dorothy Calandriello and Salvatore and Frances "pat" Granato, Siblings, Stephen Granato, James and Evelyn Sculthorpe, Elizabeth Granato, and Niece Kelly Pahlck
They are survived by their Children, Ryan And Amanda Granato of Toms River, Anthony Granato of Neptune and Frank and Christina Granato of Brick. Their grandchildren Ryan, Ava, Gianna and Giovanni Granato.
Siblings, John Granato, Wayne and Denise Sculthorpe, Sherry and John Vogt, Linda and Kurt Libby. Also surviving are a Host of nieces, Nephews, cousins and Friends. Services will be private.
