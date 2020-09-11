1/1
Donna Benjamin
Donna Benjamin

Forked River - Donna Benjamin, of Forked River, passed away at Southern Ocean County Medical Center, on September 10, 2020. She was 65 years old.

Donna's joy in life was her family, reading, QVC and time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her loving husband of 46 years Arthur Benjamin of Forked River; daughter Dawn Soto and husband Rodolfo of Neptune; son AJ Benjamin and wife Devin of Jackson, as well has her adoring grandchildren Chance, Gianna, Alex, and Isabella.

Funeral arrangements will be private. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's name may be made to the Lupus Foundation, St. Jude's, or ASPCA and would be greatly appreciated.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
