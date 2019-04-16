|
Donna Berrio Hullfish Bruegger
Toms River - Donna Berrio Hullfish Bruegger, age 72, of Toms River, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Trenton, NJ, Donna was raised in Seaside Heights and then lived in the Toms River area before briefly moving to Texas for 8 years. In the mid to late 1980's Donna would move back to the Toms River area where she would spend the rest of her life with her loving family.
Donna is predeceased by her daughter Sheryl Dawn Hullfish in 1967.
Donna is survived by her sons Richard Hullfish Jr. and his wife Anita Hullfish, and Gary Hullfish. She is also survived by her brother Paul Berrio and her beloved long time friends Kevin Bruegger, and Lauren Dix.
Family and friends are welcome to meet at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funeral located at 412 Main St. Toms River NJ, 08753 at 9am Wednesday, April 17. A graveside service will follow at 10am at Riverside Cemetery located in Toms River, NJ. Condolences may sent to carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 16, 2019