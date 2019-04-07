|
Donna C. Montalbano
Atlantic Highlands - Donna C. Montalbano, age 72 and a Resident of Atlantic Highlands NJ, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. Donna taught at Port Monmouth Elementary School for over 35 years before she retired. She was a parishioner of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Atlantic Highlands.
Donna was a dedicated mother, grandmother and friend. She treasured her grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. Donna Loved her role as a Nana. She loved teaching and never forgot those she had taught. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends any and everywhere. She loved the beach and being near the water.
Donna is survived by her Daughter Mary Elizabeth Kloubek, Granddaughters Lily and Lexi Kloubek. Son-in-Law Alexander Kloubek, Brother Donald Cameron Cook, Jr., Sister-in-law Sylvia Cook, Niece Elizabeth Reevey and Nephews Scott Cameron Cook and Peter Anthony Cook.
A memorial Service will be held at St. Agnes Church on Tuesday, April 9th at 10:00 am. The family warmly welcomes those who would like to pay their respects. The family would also ask you to email the Daughter, Mary Kloubek, with a fond or memorable experience with Donna that you'd like to share. She will be putting together a Journal of memories in celebration of Donna's life and the impact she had on us all. Please send your messages to [email protected]
Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019