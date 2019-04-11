|
|
Donna C. Murtagh
Brick - Donna C. Murtagh, age 74 of Brick, passed away on April 10, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. Donna worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier for many years in Belmar. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Richard Murtagh, son Richard Inman and brother Anthony Mancino. Surviving are her son John Inman, sister Debra Camamis and her husband Peter, brother Mark Mancino, sisters; Liz Augello and Heather Hedge, and her grandson Travis Powell. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723 and Monday from 8:30am to 9:15am at the funeral home prior to Mass. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 15, 2019, 9:30am at Church of the Visitation, Brick. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017 or https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019