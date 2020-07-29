Donna Curtis Alexander
Oakhurst - Donna Curtis Alexander, 54, departed from this Earth at home in Oakhurst on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Born in Long Branch on October 2, 1965, to the late Daniel and Helen Curtis. Donna was a graduate of Long Branch High School. Donna married her childhood love, Roger Alexander in 1983. Their love would later bloom into a family of 17. She leaves behind a husband, 3 daughters, 2 sons-in-law, and 10 grandchildren; all of whom will feel her love and compassion forever.
Donna loved with her whole heart. She was always a mom or a friend to those who needed her; whether as an ear, advice, a meal, a hug, or all 4. Her passion and love will be missed by so many, but she can rest easy knowing that her love and memories will be carried on for generations.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Alexander of Oakhurst; her children, Heather and Jonathan Schmiedeberg of Brick, Jennifer Alexander and James Masco of Wayside, and Jessica Alexander of Oakhurst; her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth, Louis, Natalie, Jonathan Jr., Guiliana, Daniel, Michael, Claudia, Olivia, and grandbaby #10 due in 2021; her nieces, nephews, extended family, and all those she loved with her whole heart.
Donna's visitation will be held 2-3 PM ending with a memorial service at 3 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart at www.heart.org
For online condolences, please visit Donna's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com