Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:30 PM
Donna Galarza Obituary
Donna Galarza

Toms River - Donna Galarza, 61, of Toms River passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Newark, Donna moved to Toms River when she was 12 years old and has since spent all of her life here. Donna worked as a Management Assistant at New Jersey Commission for the Blind Visually impaired from 1980 to present. For 20 years Donna owned and operated Elegant Expressions where she was able to fulfill her passion for crafting and jewelry. She also enjoyed attending craft shows. Donna will be remembered for her love she had for her family and her infectious smile.

She is predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Maria Morelli, and her brother, Vincent Morelli.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Augusto Galarza; brother, Daniel Morelli; sister, Patti Morelli-Carr and her husband Chris; sister-in-law, Tammy Morelli; nephew, Vincent 'Little Vinnie' Morelli and his wife Dana, and stepmother Roseann Morelli.

Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1 to 4 pm with a funeral service at 3:30pm. Cremation services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
