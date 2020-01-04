Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Partenope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna J. Partenope

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna J. Partenope Obituary
Donna J. Partenope

Oceanport - Donna J. Partenope, 88, Oceanport, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2nd at Millennium Memory Care, Ocean Township, surrounded by family.

Born in West Long Branch, Donna lived in Oceanport for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Long Branch High School. Donna worked as a Lead Administrative Assistant at Fort Monmouth overseeing a large secretarial pool, retiring after 25 years of faithful service. She was married to her husband, John Partneope, for 40 years before his passing in 1997. During their time together they loved to travel, especially to Italy. They were animal lovers, grooming and presenting their beloved Bedlingtons at many Madison Square Garden Dog Shows. Donna also served as the Secretary for The Bedlingtons Terrier Club of America for many years.

After John's passing, Donna remained dedicated to all animals, especially her little dog, Lucky, and continued to support the S.P.C.A. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, West Long Branch.

Donna was predeceased by her husband, John Partenope, her parents, Hazel and Clarence Shirk, and two brothers, Joseph Boynton and Joseph Shirk. Surviving is her niece Diana DeRasmo & her husband Fred, West Long Branch as well as many great nieces & great nephews.

Visitation Monday January 6th 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service Tuesday January 7th 11:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment to follow in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Donna's memory to the S.P.C.A., 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724; www.monmouthcountyspca.org. or to The Lutheran Church of the Reformation, West Long Branch. To share a favorite memory of Donna, please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Download Now