Donna J. Partenope
Oceanport - Donna J. Partenope, 88, Oceanport, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2nd at Millennium Memory Care, Ocean Township, surrounded by family.
Born in West Long Branch, Donna lived in Oceanport for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Long Branch High School. Donna worked as a Lead Administrative Assistant at Fort Monmouth overseeing a large secretarial pool, retiring after 25 years of faithful service. She was married to her husband, John Partneope, for 40 years before his passing in 1997. During their time together they loved to travel, especially to Italy. They were animal lovers, grooming and presenting their beloved Bedlingtons at many Madison Square Garden Dog Shows. Donna also served as the Secretary for The Bedlingtons Terrier Club of America for many years.
After John's passing, Donna remained dedicated to all animals, especially her little dog, Lucky, and continued to support the S.P.C.A. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, West Long Branch.
Donna was predeceased by her husband, John Partenope, her parents, Hazel and Clarence Shirk, and two brothers, Joseph Boynton and Joseph Shirk. Surviving is her niece Diana DeRasmo & her husband Fred, West Long Branch as well as many great nieces & great nephews.
Visitation Monday January 6th 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral service Tuesday January 7th 11:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment to follow in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Donna's memory to the S.P.C.A., 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724; www.monmouthcountyspca.org. or to The Lutheran Church of the Reformation, West Long Branch. To share a favorite memory of Donna, please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020