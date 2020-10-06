Donna Jo DiskoHolmdel - Donna Jo Disko of Holmdel died at 59 years young on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.Donna Jo was born and raised in Jersey City and graduated from St. Michael's High School. She became a beautician and practiced in Jersey City for 30 years. Years later, after Donna's boys started school, she worked in the Holmdel school system as a class and lunchroom monitor. Donna loved working in the school with the kids.Donna and Bob would have celebrated 32 years of marriage on October 8, and the greatest joy of her life was her family. As a proud mom, she was active in the lives of her own two boys, Joseph and Robert, volunteering for many years as a football mom and running the refreshment stand for all the athletic events. Donna often cooked huge meals the night before football games where the team would wait in line for her pasta and homemade sauce and meatballs. Her crumb cake was her specialty and always the most requested dessert.Donna loved the beach, especially summer vacations in Wildwood where the family would spend evenings playing games and cards. She enjoyed the occasional Atlantic City trip for the Blackjack table. Donna was a fan of quality TV shows, mostly The West Wing, resulting in trivia tidbits with her niece Nicole. She loved watching Law and Order re-runs, a favorite also of her sister Gerri and brother Sal. During quarantine, she and her son Robert and their dog Bear, binge-watched Criminal Minds.Mrs. Disko, Aunt Donna, or most importantly, mom, was a selfless woman who loved all of 'her' kids. She was always the first to organize a meal train for a local family in need; after fighting hard, a two-year cancer battle, Donna's friends graciously returned the favor for her husband and sons.Holidays, especially Christmastime, were always a family tradition taking place mostly in the kitchen. Whether laughing and telling stories, or arguing about whose turn it was to clean up, one sure thing was Donna's 'Galamad' sauce for the seven fishes Christmas Eve dinner.She is pre-deceased by her parents, Martha and Joseph Mirando and her sister, Geraldine (Gerri) Mirando. Donna is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Disko, Sr.; oldest son, Joseph (Joe) Disko and girlfriend Rachel; younger son Robert Disko, Jr. and girlfriend Kailee; oldest brother Anthony Mirando and wife Joann, and older brother Sal Mirando and wife Rosa. Donna's love also extends to her nephews Jay and Michael Mirando and niece Nicole Mirando.Visitation is Friday October 9th from 4:00-8:00pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 10th, 9:00 am at St. Benedict Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either: Holmdel PBA #239, Box 214; or Holmdel First Aid Squad, 20 Crawfords Corner Road; or Holmdel Fire Company, PO Box 3 - all in Holmdel, NJ 07733.In order to accommodate all of Donna Jo's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time. Masks are required in the funeral home.