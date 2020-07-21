Donna Knight



Brick - Donna M. Knight, 64 of Brick passed away from cancer Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence.



She was born in Summit, NJ, and grew up in South Plainfield, and lived in Watchung before moving to Brick 21 years ago.



Donna worked as a Health Care Risk Consultant for Princeton Insurance Company, Med Pro for 18 years. She was also a communicant of St. Dominic's Church, Brick, where she served as a Eucharistic minister.



She was predeceased by her parents William and Concetta Knight.



Surviving is her sister Evelyn Knight of South Plainfield and her niece and nephew Olivia and Shane Brophy-Knight.



The Memorial Mass and cemetery interment will be private. Donations can be made to Saint Dominick's Church, 250 Old Squan Road Brick, NJ 08724. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.









