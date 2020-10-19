Donna Louise Markley
Barnegat - Donna Louise Markley, 79, of Barnegat, NJ passed away on October 16th, 2020 with her two daughters by her side. Donna was born December 2nd, 1940 in Chicago, IL. She was the third of four children born to the late Margaret and Lester Hoffmann. She is survived by her siblings Lester (Helen) Hoffmann, Judith Weber and Marjorie Davis; her two daughters Laura Markley and Deanna Bordeman (David Meller) and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Donna was a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in Education. She moved to New Jersey in 1972, where she was an elementary school teacher for 37 years - 33 of them as a beloved 3rd grade teacher at Lillian M. Dunfee School in Barnegat, NJ. She also worked part-time at Macy's in Ocean County NJ for 20 years from 1977-1997. Despite her hectic work schedule, raising and enjoying time with her daughters was her pride and joy. She retired from teaching in 2010 and enjoyed traveling with siblings, attending family reunions and visiting her daughters in New York City and Seattle. While in Barnegat, she enjoyed socializing with her Book Club and Bible Study friends. We want to sincerely thank the exceptional professionals of the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle who cared for Donna over the last two-and-a-half years, especially Dr. Barbara Goff and her caring staff. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, October 24th from 10:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM at Leonard Funeral Home, 565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (www.leonardmemorialhome.com
). Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens West in Oakbrook Terrace, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following organizations Donna cared about. Please ensure donations are made "In loving memory of Donna Markley" - Lutheran World Relief - Agriculture and Rural Economics Program at P.O. Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21298-8732 (800-597-5972, https://lwr.org/
); Ocean County Library - Barnegat Branch (609-698-3331) at 112 Burr Street, Barnegat, NJ 08005; Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit (609-597-2696) at 333 N Main Street, Manahawkin NJ 08050. For further information please contact Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (630-469-0032) or https://www.leonardmemorialhome.com/listings
.
The funeral service will be live streamed at 11:00 AM CST via www.facebook.com/LEONARDMEMORIALHOME/videos