Donna Lynn Barry
Donna Lynn Barry

Farmingdale - Donna Lynn Barry passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at home. She was 61.

Born in Queens, NY, she resided in Avenel for 36 years before moving to Farmingdale in 2013.

She was predeceased by her grandmothers, Anna Barry in 1999, and Mildred Faye Mason in 1960; her two sisters, Lori in 1975 and her twin sister, Pamela in 2018.

Surviving are her mother, Dorothy Barry Casey of Lakewood; father, Carl Barry and his wife, Penny, of Manalapan; and step brothers, James and Christopher Barry.

Friends may visit on Thursday, September 10th, from 11:00 - 11:30 AM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a service will be held at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to The ARC of Monmouth at www.arcofmonmouth.org, or by mail at 1158 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 6 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
10
Service
11:30 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
