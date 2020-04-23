|
|
Donna M. Boulos
Donna M. Boulos, of Monroe Township died on April 21, 2020 at The Elms of Cranbury, Cranbury Township.
Donna served as a vice president for SBA lending at several New Jersey banks for many years prior to her retirement.
She was predeceased by her father, John DeBuske; her mother, Cora nee Carbone; and a sister, Frances Gibney.
Surviving are her sister, Jeanette Tuminaro and her husband Jack; a brother-in-law, Brian Gibney; her nieces, Cara Bernard and her husband Mark, and Jessica McKeever and her husband Kevin; a nephew, John Tuminaro and his wife Kim; her great nieces, Sarah Bernard, Rebekah Bernard, Saoirse McKeever, and Sophia Tuminaro; and her great nephews, Joseph Tuminaro and Patrick McKeever.
She loved her family and was a great pet lover.
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020