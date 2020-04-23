Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Donna M. Boulos

Donna M. Boulos Obituary
Donna M. Boulos

Donna M. Boulos, of Monroe Township died on April 21, 2020 at The Elms of Cranbury, Cranbury Township.

Donna served as a vice president for SBA lending at several New Jersey banks for many years prior to her retirement.

She was predeceased by her father, John DeBuske; her mother, Cora nee Carbone; and a sister, Frances Gibney.

Surviving are her sister, Jeanette Tuminaro and her husband Jack; a brother-in-law, Brian Gibney; her nieces, Cara Bernard and her husband Mark, and Jessica McKeever and her husband Kevin; a nephew, John Tuminaro and his wife Kim; her great nieces, Sarah Bernard, Rebekah Bernard, Saoirse McKeever, and Sophia Tuminaro; and her great nephews, Joseph Tuminaro and Patrick McKeever.

She loved her family and was a great pet lover.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
