Donna M. Craig
Tinton Falls & Port St. Lucie, FL - Donna Marie Craig, 64, of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Tinton Falls New Jersey passed at her home in Tinton Falls on July 8, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving husband George and her dearest sister Lauren.
Donna was born in Paramus NJ and was a graduate of Montclair State College and received a Masters Degree from Cornell University in Systems Engineering. After graduation she worked for ATT Bell Labs in Holmdel New Jersey as a System Engineer and retired after 20 years. She loved playing golf with her many friends and her husband at her home at the P.G.A. Golf Club in Port St. Lucie Florida. Donna will be remembered for her generosity and loving care she gave to everyone that needed it. Her brilliant mind was a part of her that can never be forgotten.
Donna was predeceased by her mother Joyce P. Sheele DeVece and her father Carmine A. Licursi of Paramus New Jersey. Surviving Donna are her loving husband of 24 wonderful years George, her dearest sister Lauren J. Licursi, her aunt Connie Licursi Passero of Paterson NJ and Eleanor Sheele Eriov of Apopka Florida, her cousin William Eriov and wife Rose Ann of Longwood Florida and Thomas Eriov and wife Patricia of Mahwah New Jersey, her sisters and brothers in-law William and Jean Rose, Joan Bieker, Peggy Miller, James and Wanda Craig, Lola and Don Magsamen, Richard and Janine Craig.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, New Jersey at 11:00 A.M. on July 15, 2020. For messages of condolence, please visit Donna's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com
.
The funeral home is required by the Governor of New Jersey to enforce social distancing and have a maximum capacity of 100 people. Masks are required.