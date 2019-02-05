|
Donna M. Keenan
Little Egg Harbor - 66, passed away December 28, 2018, at home. She was born in New York, N.Y., residing in Long Branch, N.J. prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor in 2002. She worked in Guest Relations for Harrah's Casino Resort, Atlantic City. Donna was predeceased by her husband Thomas Keenan, parents William and Margaret Langan, and sister Patricia Netterwald. She is survived by her son Thomas Keenan and wife Shana, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., daughters Tina Nelson and husband Heath, Colleen Keenan and fiancé Mike Donnelly, all of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and grandchildren Tommy, Heath, Connor, and Jake. Please make memorial donations to . A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1-5 PM at the American Legion, Little Egg Harbor. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019