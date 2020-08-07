Donna Maria O'Connell



Whiting - Donna Maria O'Connell (née Romano), 70, of Whiting, NJ passed on July 31st, 2020. Donna was born in Hoboken and lived most of her life in Saddle Brook before moving to West Milford and then her current residence in Whiting. Donna was the Director of Always There Home Health Care.



Donna is survived by her daughters, Dara Treptow and her husband Warren and Jena O'Connell and her significant other Sterling Sherwood, her grandchildren Zachary, Devin, Riley and Ryder, brother John Romano, several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Ronin. Donna is predeceased by her husband, Paul, parents, Mary and John Romano and her brother Nicholas.



A memorial gathering and celebration of Donna's life will be held on Tuesday August 11th from 11am-12:30n at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Committal services to immediately follow in St Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Second Chance Pet Adoption League.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store