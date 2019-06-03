Services
Grand Strand Funeral Home and Crematory - Myrtle Beach
9506 Highway 707
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
843-650-3028
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Messina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Marie Messina


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Marie Messina Obituary
Donna Marie Messina

- - March 23, 1954-May 29, 2019

Donna Marie Messina left this world on May 29, 2019 to join her Savior. Donna was born in Fort Benning, Georgia and grew up Brick, New Jersey. She eventually settled in the Myrtle Beach area 15 years ago. Donna was the loving wife of Joseph Messina, and leaves behind her twin brother Joseph Napolitano, her sister Patricia Napolitano, her sister JoAnn Layton and brother in law Joel Layton. Donna was the aunt of niece Jerelle Napolitano and nephews Anthony and Darrin Layton. She was the doting mother of her two fur babies, Lilly and Wally. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent in her name to her two favorite charities, the ASPCA and the North Myrtle Beach animal shelter.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now