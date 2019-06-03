|
Donna Marie Messina
- - March 23, 1954-May 29, 2019
Donna Marie Messina left this world on May 29, 2019 to join her Savior. Donna was born in Fort Benning, Georgia and grew up Brick, New Jersey. She eventually settled in the Myrtle Beach area 15 years ago. Donna was the loving wife of Joseph Messina, and leaves behind her twin brother Joseph Napolitano, her sister Patricia Napolitano, her sister JoAnn Layton and brother in law Joel Layton. Donna was the aunt of niece Jerelle Napolitano and nephews Anthony and Darrin Layton. She was the doting mother of her two fur babies, Lilly and Wally. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent in her name to her two favorite charities, the ASPCA and the North Myrtle Beach animal shelter.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 3, 2019