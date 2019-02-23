|
Donna Pinter
- - In memory of Donna Pinter-
Donna you were a beautiful soul whose spirit shined through no matter what the circumstance. Your love for the simple things in life, being outdoors, camping, watching the sunset remind us to enjoy life. Kevin once shared that with you there was always "fun to be had". You appreciated the little things, which truly are the things that make life worth living. In typical Donna fashion, you were always concerned about everyone else no matter what you were going through. Everyone who met you embraced you. We will miss your sense of humor and hearing your laugh. Most of all we will always remember you for the loving heart you possessed and shared with so many. Thank you Donna for allowing us to know and love you and be a part of your journey here on Earth.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 23, 2019