Donna Wells
Donna Wells

Toms River - Donna Wells, 66 of Toms River, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, she lived in Irvington before moving to Toms River in 1999. To Donna, taking care of her family was her top priority. She had a great sense of style and loved interior design and decorating and had a small gift basket business. She was predeceased by her parents, Geraldine and Donald Wells, Sr., and her beloved husband William Thomas.

Surviving are her children, Darius Thomas and Naturi Thomas; brother, Donald Wells, Jr.; sister, Debra Wells; and grandchildren, Brandon Johnson and Sam

Services were private. Visit www.kedzfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
