Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Long Branch - Donnette Morrison 33 of Long Branch, departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Riverveiw Medical Center in Red Bank, after a long battle with Lupus. Donette proved to be resilient despite her many obstacles and challenges. She was adventurous, loved dancing, singing and was a lover of life. It didn't take much to put a smile on her face. Visitation will be Wednesday January 29th from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
