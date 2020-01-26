|
|
Donnette Morrison
Long Branch - Donnette Morrison 33 of Long Branch, departed this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Riverveiw Medical Center in Red Bank, after a long battle with Lupus. Donette proved to be resilient despite her many obstacles and challenges. She was adventurous, loved dancing, singing and was a lover of life. It didn't take much to put a smile on her face. Visitation will be Wednesday January 29th from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020