Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
(732) 787-0258
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurel Funeral Home
201 Laurel Ave
West Keansburg, NJ 07734
Dora Ann Osterbye


1968 - 2019
Dora Ann Osterbye Obituary
Dora Ann Osterbye

Keansburg - Dora Ann Osterbye, 56 of Keansburg passed away Monday Oct. 21, 2019. Born in Jersey City she moved to Keansburg in 1968. Dora graduated from KHS in 1982. She worked for Bev & Wally's Arcade for 35 years. She was a big Yankees fan and Jet fan! Dora Ann was an inspiration to all who knew her. Dora was predeceased by her father (Joe) in 2010, her mother in 2013. She is survived by her brother Joe and his fiancé Carol Sweeney, brother John and his wife Renee, brother Raymond and companion Jeff Beldner, sister June Ann and her husband Mark Baker, and her sister Stacey Longden and 7 nieces and nephews - Patrick, Ryan, Miranda, Thomas, Angela, Joey and Kara. and cat Reamus.

Dora was the best daughter, the best sister, the best aunt and best friend to anyone who knew her. She always helped family and friends and was there if anyone needed her.

Visitation will be held Thursday Oct 24 from 4-9pm at Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel Avenue West Keansburg, NJ 07734. A Funeral Service will be held Friday 1pm at the funeral home with a private cremation following. For further information & condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
