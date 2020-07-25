Dora Newman



Cedar Village - Brick - Dora Newman, age 82, died peacefully with her children by her side on July 6, 2020 in Brick. Dora was born in Nutley, NJ on November 30, 1937. She moved to Belmar as a child and attended Manasquan High School. After marrying, Dora lived in Brick, then Wall and Manasquan. She returned to Brick in Cedar Village upon retiring. While semi-retired, she had joyous years organizing and participating in many activities with some of her closest friends and neighbors in Cedar Village. Dora cherished her sister, Gertrude DiPetta. The Newman and DiPetta families shared countless weekends going to the beach, sharing meals, and playing penny poker. She loved Irish dancing where she met the love of her life, George Ormsby, who she was blessed to spend 10 years with, traveling, celebrating special occasions, and simply spending time together, until George's passing in 2011. Dora was a waitress for many years at a variety of restaurants, spending most of her years at The Barclay in Belmar. She enjoyed working for AT&T for over 20 years, retiring in 2001. She then worked for her son at Offshore Pools, a job she loved, until shortly before her death. Dora is predeceased by her parents Russel and Gertrude Smith, her brother Russell, her sister and brother-in-law, Gertrude and Pete DiPetta, her nephew Henry Nakamura, and her best friend George Ormsby. She is survived by: her son Rick Newman, his wife Debbie, their four sons and spouses, Brian and Jessica, Bill and Cait, Jamie, Patrick and Kate; her son Michael and his wife Teresa, their 4 children and spouses, Melissa and Michael Marano, Danielle Savage and Irene Doll, Matthew and Jordan, Alyse; her daughter Tracey and her husband Michael, their 3 children, Jason, Taylor, Griffin; 6 great grandchildren Julianna, Addison, Lily, Nora, Michael, and Hazel; the DiPetta family, Suzanne Nakamura, Peter DiPetta, Lori Harrington and their spouses and children. There will be a church service for immediate family. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future when we can all hug and share our stories of her wonderful life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store