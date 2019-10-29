|
Doreen A. MacNish
Brick - Doreen A. MacNish, RN, BSN, MSN, 70, of Brick, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019.
She was born in Newark, NJ, and was a graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Newark, and Saint Vincent's School of Nursing, Greenwich Village, NY. Doreen received her MSN from Troy State, AL. She worked as a registered nurse and clinical instructor for several health care systems in New York, Alabama and Jacksonville, FL. Doreen was a clinical instructor at Rutgers School of Nursing with nursing rotations completed at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold, before retiring in 2014.
She was a former communicant and lector at Saint Dominic's Church, Brick, and will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her outgoing nature, and especially her passion for the nursing profession.
Doreen was predeceased by her father, Edward V. MacNish, her mother, Cecilia Murray MacNish Burke, her brother, Edward V. MacNish Jr., and her step-father, John P. Burke.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia A. Caldwell, her nephews, Edward V. MacNish, Brent Caldwell, and Scott Caldwell, her great niece, Ava MacNish, her cousin, Robin Wojcik, and sister-in-law, Rose MacNish.
Doreen will be remembered with a memorial visitation and prayer service to be held on Friday, November 1, from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. Inurnment immediately following at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Doreen's memory to For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019