Doreen C. Foerster
Doreen C. Foerster

Bayville - Doreen C. Foerster, 71, of Bayville, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Franklin, NJ, and lived in Waterbury, CT, before moving to Bayville in 2008. Doreen graduated from Southern Connecticut State University. She worked for the Connecticut Department of Labor as an Employment Interviewer for 12 years, and was a substitute elementary school teacher, Girl Scout Leader, and Sunday School Teacher. Doreen enjoyed swimming, sailing, quilting, needlework, reading, and traveling with her husband. She was an Elder of Morning Star Presbyterian Church and loved spending time with her family, friends, and cats.

Doreen is survived by her loving and devoted husband Philip Foerster of 53 wonderful years, her son Jeff Foerster and his wife Paula, daughter Carolyn Sylvester and husband David, and daughter Kristin DeSombre and husband Jason. She is also survived by her dearly loved grandchildren: Samantha, Joseph, Jacob, Madison, and Ava; and her extended family and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 26th from 12 Noon until the Service at 1 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Social Distancing requirements will be followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doreen's name may be made to: The Joan Dancy Foundation for Pals, Riverview Medical Center, 1 Riverview Plaza, Red Bank, NJ 07701, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box F, Belmar, NJ 07719.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
SEP
26
Service
01:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
