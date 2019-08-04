|
Doreen M. Langella
Eatontown - Doreen M. Langella, 66 (June 30, 1952 - November 16, 2018) of Eatontown, NJ passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 16, 2018. Born in White Plains, NY to Gennaro and Dora Langella, the family moved to Valley Cottage NY. Doreen worked in banking all of her adult life. She lived in Rockland County, NY, Bergen County, NJ and for the last 10 years in Eatontown, NJ with her cat. A burial service for Doreen and her brother, Dr. Gennaro Langella of Ocean Township, who died in December 2018 will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY on August 7, 2019 at noon by the extended family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019