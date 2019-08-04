Services
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Bronx, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Langella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen M. Langella


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doreen M. Langella Obituary
Doreen M. Langella

Eatontown - Doreen M. Langella, 66 (June 30, 1952 - November 16, 2018) of Eatontown, NJ passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 16, 2018. Born in White Plains, NY to Gennaro and Dora Langella, the family moved to Valley Cottage NY. Doreen worked in banking all of her adult life. She lived in Rockland County, NY, Bergen County, NJ and for the last 10 years in Eatontown, NJ with her cat. A burial service for Doreen and her brother, Dr. Gennaro Langella of Ocean Township, who died in December 2018 will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY on August 7, 2019 at noon by the extended family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.