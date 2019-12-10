|
|
Doris A. "Nanny" Lantz
Monmouth Beach - Doris A. "Nanny" Lantz, 94, of Monmouth Beach, passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born in Allentown, PA to the late Lester and Nellie (Schook) Achey. She grew up in Allentown and settled in Monmouth Beach in the 1950's where she raised her family. She had a passion for knitting and was an animal lover. Doris' family looked forward to tasting the annual Christmas cookies, especially the "forgotten cookies." Everyone who knew Nanny loved her. Her kindness was infectious and her generosity was incredible. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert W. Lantz in 1971, her infant son Todd and her brother Gordon Achey. Surviving is her son Jeffrey and his wife Cindy, her daughter Jill Cirigliano, her grandchildren Devan and her husband Andrew D'Aloia, Taylor Cirigliano, Allie Cirigliano and her great grandchildren Kerry and Charlotte D'Aloia.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. with a service beginning at the funeral home at 6 p.m. Interment will be held on Saturday at Union Cemetery in Hellertown, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Doris' memory to , P.O Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Please visit Doris' memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Thank you to the staff at Bayside Manor for your compassionate care at the end of Nanny's journey.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019