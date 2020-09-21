1/1
Doris A. Scherer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris A. Scherer

Berkeley Township - Doris A. Scherer (Critelli), 86, of Toms River, NJ passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, Doris moved to Brick, NJ in 1970, and later to Toms River. She was a Secretary for Buckelew and Associates in Toms River and was an active and dedicated parishioner of St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, where she enjoyed working the Bingo games. Doris was an avid NY Yankee fan and knew every player both old and new by name and number! For her whole life, Doris treated herself every night to chocolate ice cream! Doris was most happy when surrounded by her loving family.

Doris is preceded in death by her beloved husband Lawrence, her parents Louis and Florence Critelli (LeFante), her son Richard Scherer, her brother Frank Critelli; brother-in-law John Sciarappa, and sister-in-law Dorothy Barbera. Doris is survived by her loving family, son Robert and Caryl of Brick, NJ, daughter in law Kristyn of Lacey, NJ, brother Anthony Critelli and his wife Mildred, sister Rose Sciarappa, sister-in-laws, Eleanor Critelli, Catherine and Carl Ingrilli and Peter Barbera; grandchildren; James and Cheryl Scherer, Leann and Benjamin Paranzino, Jeffrey Scherer, and fiancé Kristin Dezendorf, and, as well as two great-grandchildren; Adam and Owen Scherer.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3 to 7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10am at St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, 130 St Maximilian Ln, Toms River, NJ. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved