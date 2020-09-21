Doris A. Scherer
Berkeley Township - Doris A. Scherer (Critelli), 86, of Toms River, NJ passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, Doris moved to Brick, NJ in 1970, and later to Toms River. She was a Secretary for Buckelew and Associates in Toms River and was an active and dedicated parishioner of St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, where she enjoyed working the Bingo games. Doris was an avid NY Yankee fan and knew every player both old and new by name and number! For her whole life, Doris treated herself every night to chocolate ice cream! Doris was most happy when surrounded by her loving family.
Doris is preceded in death by her beloved husband Lawrence, her parents Louis and Florence Critelli (LeFante), her son Richard Scherer, her brother Frank Critelli; brother-in-law John Sciarappa, and sister-in-law Dorothy Barbera. Doris is survived by her loving family, son Robert and Caryl of Brick, NJ, daughter in law Kristyn of Lacey, NJ, brother Anthony Critelli and his wife Mildred, sister Rose Sciarappa, sister-in-laws, Eleanor Critelli, Catherine and Carl Ingrilli and Peter Barbera; grandchildren; James and Cheryl Scherer, Leann and Benjamin Paranzino, Jeffrey Scherer, and fiancé Kristin Dezendorf, and, as well as two great-grandchildren; Adam and Owen Scherer.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 3 to 7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10am at St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, 130 St Maximilian Ln, Toms River, NJ. Entombment will follow to Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
