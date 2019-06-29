Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
Doris A. Spann Obituary
Doris A. Spann

Middletown - Doris A Spann, 86, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2019. She was born in Newark, NJ and lived in Middletown for 44 years. Doris enjoyed painting and arts and crafts. She loved her political news shows and the NY Mets. Doris mostly enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was extremely proud of them.

Surviving are her four sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Deborah Paris, Timothy Spann, Ken Spann and Doris Burke, and Gary Spann; 10 grandchildren, Cheronda, Daralynn, Joshua, and Matthew Spann, Loren Spann-Fiore, Krista Paris-King, Christopher and Katelynn Spann, Anthony Paris Jr., and Sara Paris. Also surviving are 8 great-grandchildren

Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack Spann and her brother, Guenther Nocht.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 29, 2019
