Doris Anne Koed
Little Egg Harbor - Doris Anne Koed, 98, passed away at home on Sunday August 16th, 2020. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, Doris grew up, married and raised her family in Roselle, NJ. She attended the same school as her children, graduating from Abraham Clark High School. She moved to Waretown, NJ and later to Eutawville, SC. After her husband's passing she moved to Hagerstown, MD and then to Little Egg Harbor over 25 years ago. She was a previous member of the Westley Methodist Church of Roselle and the United Methodist Church of Tuckerton. Doris was a potter, graduating from the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, NC. Her work was featured in shows and exhibits including the Hagerstown Museum and is treasured by all.
Doris was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Anne Leaming, husband James Koed Sr., daughter Andrea Chapin, siblings Jean Walling, Ruth Valentine, Robert Leaming and Betty Butler and son-in-law Robert Frank.
She is survived by her loving children James Koed Jr., his wife Loraine of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Sharon Balas, her husband John of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Ronnie Frank of Oxford, NY, Ralph Chapin of Hagerstown, MD, her brother's wife Betty Robertson of Point Pleasant, NJ her grandchildren Robert, Daryll, Timothy, Craig, Christopher, Ryan, James, Lauren and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation will be private and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Please check back for updates. If you would like to make a donation in her honor, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org