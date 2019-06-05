|
|
Doris Becker Crow
Rumson - Doris Becker Crow, 89, of Rumson and Marco Island, Fla., passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, at home in NJ, surrounded by her three boys. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she graduated from Taylor Allderdice High School. She then went on to work for Mellon Bank and Continental Can, before marrying the love of her life, relocating to New Jersey and raising a family.
Always an active woman, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A lover of life and people, she was known for her quick wit, incredible sense of humor and wonderful story telling. She left a mark on all of those she touched. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed time basking in the sun and floating in the pool.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frank W. and Olive (Crawford) Becker; and her beloved husband of 43 years Thomas Seberry Crow. A caring mother especially devoted to her family, she is survived by three loving sons, Thomas Seberry Crow, Jr. of Rumson, Frank Crawford Crow and his wife Stacey of Little Silver and William Becker Crow and his wife Jennifer of Rumson. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, the lights of her life, Thomas, Taylor, Abigail, Jackson and Grace.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, June 8th, at Tower Hill Church, Red Bank, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , or to the . The family asks that you take the time to share your love and blessings with those around you. Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Finally, please don't forget to call your mother! She worries! Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019