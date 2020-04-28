|
Doris Bovenzi
Toms River - Doris Bovenzi 84 of Toms River, NJ died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Shorrock Gardens, Brick, NJ. Born in Manasquan, NJ Doris lived Most of her life in Spring Lake Heights, NJ before moving to Troy, WV, Sheppton, PA and Toms River, NJ. Doris worked as a Teller at Manasquan Savings and Loan. She was an animal lover, especially her beloved dogs, Pooki and Nikki. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting making many afghans and quilts.
Doris is predeceased by her parents Paul Pope Sr. and her Mother Ethel (Renaud) Pope,her beloved husband Andrew Bovenzi in 2012, her brother Paul Pope Jr., her sister Ethel Cooper and her daughter-in-law Karen Bovenzi,as well as her beloved grandson Tommy. Surviving are her sons Thomas Bovenzi of Toms River, NJ, Larry Bovenzi and his wife Eileen of Howell, NJ, Andrew Bovenzi and his wife Iona of Brick, 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Committal will be private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall is in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris' name to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020